Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out again Friday

Pedroia is not in Friday's lineup for the series opener against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia will miss a second straight game, which is slightly concerning since he's only just come back from a DL stint (left knee inflammation) that cost him nine games prior to this week's two-contest set against Tampa Bay. The second baseman was able to play Tuesday after being activated earlier that day, but then sat out Wednesday while having Thursday off as a scheduled team off day. Until more information becomes present, Pedroia should be considered day-to-day while Eduardo Nunez fills in at the keystone for Friday's affair.