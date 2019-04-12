Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out of lineup Friday
Pedroia is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Pedroia returned to action Tuesday after missing nearly 11 months with a knee injury and went 1-for-4 in each of his first two games. The Red Sox figure to give the 35-year-old fairly regular days off given the extensive layoff. Eduardo Nunez will start at the keystone and bat seventh in his absence.
