Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out of lineup Monday

Pedroia is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Pedroia's knee acted up after Friday's contest, and while he was able to return to action and play all nine innings Sunday, he'll get Monday off as the Red Sox continue to monitor his workload ahead of the playoffs. Deven Marrero is starting at second base and batting eighth in his place Monday.

