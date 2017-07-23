Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out Sunday with sore knee
Pedroia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels due to a sore knee, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The knee issue has been an ongoing concern for Pedroia, who has missed games due to the injury every month this season after first hurting himself in a collision with the Orioles' Manny Machado in an April 21 game. The Red Sox haven't indicated that Pedroia will require a trip to the disabled list as a result of the injury, but Mastrodonato notes that the team will likely recall an extra infielder from the minors ahead of Monday's series opener in Seattle in anticipation of a potential multi-game absence for the former American League MVP.
