Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Out with knee discomfort
Pedroia was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees with left knee discomfort, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Pedroia hit a flyout in his lone at-bat during the second inning and was replaced in the field by Eduardo Nunez shortly thereafter. The 35-year-old missed almost the entirety of 2018 and had a late start this season as he underwent surgery on the same knee, so this is potentially a major development for Pedroia and the Red Sox.
