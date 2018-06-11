Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pain in knee lessening
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Pedroia is still dealing with inflammation in his left knee, but noted the second baseman is feeling less pain with each passing day, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
While it sounds like Pedroia's condition is at least improving, he's unlikely to receive clearance for full baseball activities until the swelling in his surgically repaired knee subsides completely. Pedroia visited with his doctor in New York last week and it was determined the setback he experienced early this month wasn't related to the October procedure he required, so the Red Sox don't seem to be fearing a lengthy absence for the four-time All-Star. Pedroia has been able to resume hitting and playing catch since landing back on the disabled list, but has yet to field groundballs.
