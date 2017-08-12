Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Placed on 10-day DL
Pedroia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with left knee inflammation.
Pedroia simply hasn't been able to shake off the inflammation that caused a trip to the disabled list earlier this month and, after sitting out the past two games, faces an uncertain timetable for his return. The 33-year-old leads the Red Sox with a .303 batting average and a solid .378 on-base percentage this season, but will continue to be replaced in the lineup by Eduardo Nunez over the coming weeks. Reliever Robby Scott will take his place on the active roster.
