Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays first game of rehab stint

Pedroia (knee) went 2-for-3 in his first rehabilitation start Thursday for Low-A Greenville.

Pedroia flawlessly executed all of his chances in the field and played nine innings. He'll follow up with games Friday and Sunday, with the goal of having him ready by the Red Sox home opener Tuesday. The club could really use Pedroia's intensity, something the team has lacked during its mistake-laden road trip to start the season.

