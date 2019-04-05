Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays first of rehab stint

Pedroia (knee) went 2-for-3 in his first rehabilitation start Thursday for Low-A Greenville.

Pedroia flawlessly executed all of his chances in the field and played nine innings. He'll follow up with games Friday and Sunday, with the goal of having him ready by Opening Day next Tuesday. The Red Sox could really use Pedroia's intensity, something the team's lacked on its mistake-laden road trip to start the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories