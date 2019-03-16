Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays five innings
Pedroia started at second base, played five inning and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's game against the Braves.
With a little under two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season, Pedroia still has a few milestones to hit before the Red Sox declare him ready for Opening Day. There have been no setbacks, but he hasn't played a full game yet, nor as he played the field on back-to-back days. The Red Sox will evaluate him and provide an update on his status Sunday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: May not be ready for Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Ramps up playing time•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays second spring game•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Increasing workload•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Makes spring debut•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...