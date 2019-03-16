Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays five innings

Pedroia started at second base, played five inning and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's game against the Braves.

With a little under two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season, Pedroia still has a few milestones to hit before the Red Sox declare him ready for Opening Day. There have been no setbacks, but he hasn't played a full game yet, nor as he played the field on back-to-back days. The Red Sox will evaluate him and provide an update on his status Sunday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.