Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays five innings

Pedroia started at second base, played five inning and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's game against the Braves.

With a little under two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season, Pedroia still has a few milestones to hit before the Red Sox declare him ready for Opening Day. There have been no setbacks, but he hasn't played a full game yet, nor as he played the field on back-to-back days. The Red Sox will evaluate him and provide an update on his status Sunday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...