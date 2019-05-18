Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays six innings in field

Pedroia (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Pedroia rebooted his minor-league rehab work after his previous rehab assignment was shut down earlier this week. He started at second base and played six innings. He's scheduled to play three consecutive games over the weekend, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

