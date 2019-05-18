Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays six innings in field
Pedroia (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.
Pedroia rebooted his minor-league rehab work after his previous rehab assignment was shut down earlier this week. He started at second base and played six innings. He's scheduled to play three consecutive games over the weekend, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Restarting rehab Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Avoids major setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Setback expected to be brief•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab assignment paused•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pulled from rehab lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Resuming rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...