Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays third straight day
Pedroia (knee) went 1-for-4 while serving as the designated hitter Sunday in a rehab game for Triple-A Pawtucket.
Pedroia entered the Pawtucket for the third consecutive day, a positive sign as he looks to overcome the troubling left knee injury that forced a return to the 10-day injured list a month earlier. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Pedroia will get a breather Monday with Pawtucket off the schedule before returning to action Tuesday as the affiliate's starting second baseman. If he endures no setbacks in his return to the field, Pedroia could be cleared to return to Boston's active roster by next weekend.
