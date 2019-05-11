Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Pulled from rehab lineup
Pedroia was scratched from the lineup at Double-A Portland due to minor knee soreness, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia was set to play three straight games at Portland as part of his rehab assignment, but is apparently still having lingering knee issues. The 35-year-old's removal was labeled precautionary, but this is a potentially concerning development considering his knee issues over the past two seasons.
