Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Ramps up playing time

Pedroia started at second base and played four innings, going 1-for-2 in Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Manager Alex Cora said he planned on increasing Pedroia's workload this week, so expect to see the second baseman increase his innings and eventually play in the field on back-to-back days.

