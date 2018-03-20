Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Recovery progressing well

Pedroia (knee) is feeling better, taking grounders and hitting Tuesday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia lobbied to play in some spring games for the Red Sox this week, but remains held out from game action. He's expected to miss around six weeks to start the season following October knee surgery. Eduardo Nunez will be Boston's primary second baseman while Pedroia remains sidelined.

