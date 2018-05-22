Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance pushed back

Pedroia (knee) will not play for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday due to inclement weather, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia was scheduled to play seven innings at second base in back-to-back games for the PawSox on Tuesday and Wednesday, but those plans have been derailed by rain. It's unclear how long this will push back his return date, if at all, but he'll still need to make consecutive appearances in the field before the Red Sox feel comfortable bringing him back.