Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance pushed back
Pedroia (knee) will not play for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday due to inclement weather, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pedroia was scheduled to play seven innings at second base in back-to-back games for the PawSox on Tuesday and Wednesday, but those plans have been derailed by rain. It's unclear how long this will push back his return date, if at all, but he'll still need to make consecutive appearances in the field before the Red Sox feel comfortable bringing him back.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab stint likely to continue•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will be evaluated over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return in May•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Begins rehab Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart