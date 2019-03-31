Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance scheduled

Pedroia (knee) will make a rehab start Thursday for Low-A Greenville, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The veteran wanted to play on Opening Day, but the Red Sox held him back and started him on the injured list, a sensible move for a player who played in just three games last season. It remains to be seen how many rehab appearances he'll make, but there's little reason to believe the team would suddenly abandon its cautious approach.

