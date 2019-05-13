Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab assignment paused
Pedroia's rehab assignment with Double-A Portland was put on hold Monday due to minor left knee soreness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The fact that the issue is being described as minor suggests that the setback may not delay Pedroia for long, but it's hard to be optimistic when it comes to the veteran's knees. Knee issues limited him to just three games last season, and he only played six this year before heading right back to the injured list. A new timeline for his return has yet to emerge.
