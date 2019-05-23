Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab moving to Portland
Pedroia (knee) will continue his rehab assignment through the weekend at Double-A Portland, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Pedroia's stop-and-start rehab will move from Triple-A Pawtucket. He's gone 3-for-19 over the five games since the Red Sox restarted his rehab.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: More work needed on rehab•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays third straight day•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Plays six innings in field•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Restarting rehab Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Avoids major setback•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Setback expected to be brief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.