Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab moving to Portland

Pedroia (knee) will continue his rehab assignment through the weekend at Double-A Portland, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia's stop-and-start rehab will move from Triple-A Pawtucket. He's gone 3-for-19 over the five games since the Red Sox restarted his rehab.

