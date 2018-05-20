Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab stint likely to continue

The Red Sox want Pedroia (knee) to play back-to-back games at second base before they will consider activating him, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia made his second consecutive start while on rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, however, one of those games was as a designated hitter. He made all the necessary plays in the field Saturday and will get a day off Sunday to offer some feedback to the team about how he's feeling. He's expected to rejoin the PawSox on Monday, but is nearing a return to Boston.