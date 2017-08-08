Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from disabled list

Pedroia (knee) was activated from the disabled list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rays, freelance sports writer Sean McAdam reports.

As Pedroia and the Red Sox had hoped, the veteran second baseman won't be sidelined for more than the minimum 10-day stay. The 33-year-old, who is slashing a healthy .307/.381/.411 through 85 games this season, should immediately reclaim his role as the Red Sox's everyday second baseman, pushing Eduardo Nunez back into a utility role.