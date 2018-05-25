Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from DL
Pedroia (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston reports.
Pedroia will return to the big leagues after fully recovering from knee surgery that took place in October of 2017. He successfully completed his rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Pawtucket, and he's expected to enter Boston's starting lineup either Friday or Saturday against the Braves. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be activated Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: 'Good chance' to return over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to log seven innings Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab stint likely to continue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...