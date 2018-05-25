Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from DL

Pedroia (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Chad Jennings of The Athletic Boston reports.

Pedroia will return to the big leagues after fully recovering from knee surgery that took place in October of 2017. He successfully completed his rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Pawtucket, and he's expected to enter Boston's starting lineup either Friday or Saturday against the Braves. The Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment in a corresponding move.

