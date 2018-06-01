Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Remains out of Friday's lineup
Pedroia (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pedroia was scratched from Thursday's lineup with left knee soreness and will miss his second consecutive game. It's apparently a lingering issue from the left knee surgery last October that had the 34-year-old on the disabled list for the first eight weeks of the season. Not playing Friday would give Pedroia three days of rest -- including Wedesday's off day -- so if he is unable to return Saturday or Sunday, a trip to the disabled list could be on the horizon.
