Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Remains out Sunday

Pedroia (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

Pedroia was scratched from Saturday's lineup as a precautionary measure due to wet field conditions. Pedroia missed nearly all of August to a knee injury that has since lingered. Boston will opt to start Brock Holt at second base again Sunday so that Pedroia can focus on making sure he's ready for the team's upcoming playoff series against the Astros.