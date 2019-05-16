Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Restarting rehab Friday

Pedroia (knee) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia has been cleared to pick back up his rehab assignment after a brief shutdown period earlier in the week due to a minor setback. The veteran second baseman figures to use up his entire 20-day rehab window before likely rejoining the Red Sox in early June.