Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Resumes running
Pedroia (knee) began a running program Thursday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
While this is an encouraging sign for Pedroia, who appeared in just three games last season due to his injured left knee, it's still too early to tell if he'll be ready to go by the start of the season. Look for his status to clear up as he continues to ramp up his running program. If Pedroia isn't back to full health by Opening Day, a combination of Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez would likely hold down the keystone until the veteran is ready.
