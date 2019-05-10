Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Resuming rehab assignment

Pedrioa (knee) is scheduled to start three consecutive rehab games at Double-A Portland beginning Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedrioa was originally set to play the three games earlier this week but had the rehab assignment delayed a few days due to questionable field conditions. The Red Sox will re-evaluate the 35-year-old Monday to determine the next step for his rehab program.

