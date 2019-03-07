Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to action
Pedroia (knee) is starting at second base in Thursday's spring game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia will see game action Thursday for the first time in just over 11 months. The Red Sox plan to limit his usage this season, and that will happen right out of the gate, as he is scheduled to play only two innings Thursday, according to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Pedroia will be guaranteed at least one at-bat, as he will hit leadoff in his spring debut.
