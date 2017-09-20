Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Pedroia (nose) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia sat out Tuesday to nurse an injury he incurred after being hit in the face by a ball Monday. As planned, he'll return to action Wednesday night. Since coming back from a knee injury at the start of September, Pedroia has hit .295 with a .746 OPS over 13 games.
