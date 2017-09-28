Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Pedroia was back in the lineup Wednesday and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Boston's 10-7 win over Toronto.
Pedroia played the field after getting a day off Tuesday to rest a problematic left knee. The Red Sox still haven't clinched the AL East, so they head into a four-game set against the Astros with something on the line. They'll be smart with Pedroia, but they don't have the luxury of giving him a long stretch of time off.
