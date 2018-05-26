Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to starting lineup

Pedroia will start at second base and bat sixth Saturday against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox activated Pedroia on Friday but did not immediately insert him into the starting lineup. He will slot in Saturday for his 2018 debut after offseason knee surgery cost Pedroia the first two months of the campaign. The 34-year-old will look to get off to a fast start against lefty Sean Newcomb; Pedroia is a .307/.393/.457 career hitter against left-handed pitching (.344/.453/.475 vs. LHP last season).