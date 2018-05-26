Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to starting lineup
Pedroia will start at second base and bat sixth Saturday against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox activated Pedroia on Friday but did not immediately insert him into the starting lineup. He will slot in Saturday for his 2018 debut after offseason knee surgery cost Pedroia the first two months of the campaign. The 34-year-old will look to get off to a fast start against lefty Sean Newcomb; Pedroia is a .307/.393/.457 career hitter against left-handed pitching (.344/.453/.475 vs. LHP last season).
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be activated Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: 'Good chance' to return over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to log seven innings Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.