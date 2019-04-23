Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Runs on field
Pedroia (knee) ran on the field between games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia's comeback from knee surgery lasted just eight days before he ended up back on the injured list. He's said that he expects to returns after the minimum 10 days, which would leave Monday as his target return date, but it remains unclear whether the Red Sox agree with that plan.
