Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Schedule laid out

Pedroia (knee) will play at least three games for Low-A Greenville, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia, who played nine innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday, will play back-to-back games for the Drive on Thursday and Friday, then another nine innings on Sunday following a rest day. Manager Alex Cora said the team will regroup and assess Pedroia's progress after Sunday's game. He could be ready to go for Boston's home opener next Tuesday.