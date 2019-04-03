Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scheduled laid out

Pedroia (knee) will play at least three games for Low-A Greenville, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia, who played nine innings in an extended spring training game Tuesday, will play back-to-back games for the Drive on Thursday and Friday, then another nine innings on Sunday following a rest day. Manager Alex Cora said the team will regroup and assess Pedroia's progress. He could be ready to go for Boston's home opener next Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories