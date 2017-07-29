Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched due to left knee issue

Manager John Farrell announced that Pedroia was scratched due to a left knee issue Saturday, Steve Hewitt of The Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia's left knee has given him trouble at different points throughout the season, but the hope is that the most recent flareup will only keep him out for one game. The newly acquired Eduardo Nunez will take up Pedroia's post at second base Saturday, but there is a chance the veteran Pedroia will be ready for Sunday's series finale.