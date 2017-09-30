Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Pedroia was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup ahead of Boston's game against the Astros, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
The club has stated that Pedroia is out of the lineup strictly as a precautionary measure due to the wet field conditions, per Ian Browne of MLB.com, although he's likely being held out due to knee soreness that he's been dealing with since last weekend. The second baseman missed almost all of August while recovering from a knee problem, which makes this lingering issue a little concerning. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale, although manager John Farrell could hold him out of the lineup if Boston has the division title wrapped up by that time. In his place, Brock Holt will draw the start at the keystone, and bat eighth in the order.
