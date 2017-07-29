Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Pedroia was scratched from Saturday's starting lineup, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
A reason for Pedroia's scratch was not immediately provided, but Pedroia has been battling knee soreness for quite a while now, and this may very well be related. Xander Bogaerts was added to the lineup at short, with Eduardo Nunez shifting to second base.
