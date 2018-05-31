Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Pedroia was scratched from the lineup prior to Thursday's game against the Astros, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pedroia was slated to start at second base after sitting out Wednesday, but he's now been removed from the lineup 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The reason for his removal has not been revealed. Brock Holt will shift over to second base with Blake Swihart entering the lineup and playing right field.