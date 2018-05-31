Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Thursday's lineup
Pedroia was scratched from the lineup prior to Thursday's game against the Astros, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia was slated to start at second base after sitting out Wednesday, but he's now been removed from the lineup 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The reason for his removal has not been revealed. Brock Holt will shift over to second base with Blake Swihart entering the lineup and playing right field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be activated Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: 'Good chance' to return over weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...