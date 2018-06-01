Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched with sore knee
Pedroia was scratched from the lineup Thursday due to left knee soreness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pedroia is apparently dealing with some lingering soreness from his left knee that caused him to miss the first eight weeks of the season after undergoing surgery last October. The veteran second baseman had the day off Wednesday, so it is a bit concerning that he's dealing with soreness Thursday. The Red Sox are listing him as day-to-day.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Reinstated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To be activated Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...