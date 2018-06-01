Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched with sore knee

Pedroia was scratched from the lineup Thursday due to left knee soreness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Pedroia is apparently dealing with some lingering soreness from his left knee that caused him to miss the first eight weeks of the season after undergoing surgery last October. The veteran second baseman had the day off Wednesday, so it is a bit concerning that he's dealing with soreness Thursday. The Red Sox are listing him as day-to-day.

