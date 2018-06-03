Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sent for MRI

Pedroia (knee) will undergo an MRI within the next few days, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pedroia landed on the disabled list Saturday after aggravating a previous knee injury, so he'll undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage. He appeared in three games, collecting one hit and two walks before returning to the DL.

