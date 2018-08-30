Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set for check-up next week

Pedroia (knee) will return to Boston on Sept. 5 before being checked out by the team Sept. 7, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Pedroia has been rehabbing in Arizona, though it's unclear how close (if at all) the veteran second baseman is to returning. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has gone on record saying that he doesn't believe Pedroia will return this season, though more should be known following his next check-up.