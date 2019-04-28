Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to begin rehab assignment

Pedroia (knee) will begin a rehab assignment later this week, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia will report to Double-A Portland for the rehab assignment after ramping up his baseball activities throughout the week. Abraham also noted that Pedroia is trying a new brace on his knee that supports his leg differently. Pedroia hopes that will allow him to play on a regular basis without suffering another setback, though he has been plagued by injury since the 2017 season.

