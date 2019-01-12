Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to begin running

Pedroia will begin a running program next week to test out his injured left knee, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports. He missed all but three games last season due to the knee but did not require offseason surgery.

Once Pedroia begins running, the Red Sox can get a better indication of the second baseman's chances of being ready, or not being ready, for the start of the regular season. The Red Sox did not pursue any major league second baseman in free agency, acknowledging they couldn't promise playing time to established players. If Pedroia is unable to start the regular season as a full-timer, then expect to see a rotation of Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez holding down the position until Pedroia is capable.