Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to resume baseball activities

Pedroia (knee) is expected to begin baseball activities sometime next week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Since July 29, Pedroia has played just one game, as he's had to deal with a nagging knee injury. Although a specific return date has yet to be set, one should take shape as Pedroia ramps up his level of activity. Until he's set to come off the disabled list, Eduardo Nunez will likely remain Boston's primary second baseman.