Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Setback expected to be brief

Pedroia (knee) is expected to resume his rehab assignment soon, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia's rehab stint was put on pause Monday due to left knee soreness, but it doesn't sound as thought the setback is a significant one. Pausing the assignment means the Red Sox can reset his 20-day clock. It's not clear when exactly he's expected to be back in the big leagues.

