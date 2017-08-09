Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sitting out Wednesday

Pedroia is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pedroia was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and served as the Red Sox's designated hitter, going 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in the contest. In recognition of the recurring nature of Pedroia's knee injury, the Red Sox are likely leery of using him at second base due to the turf at Tropicana Field, so the veteran will take a seat before presumably returning to action in Friday's series opener with the Yankees. Brock Holt will cover the keystone Wednesday.