Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Starts baseball activities Monday
Pedroia (knee) participated in directional drills Monday, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
As planned, Pedroia resumed participating in baseball activities Monday, and he'll continue doing workouts in Boston while the team is playing a series against the Indians in Cleveland. Until he's brought off the disabled list, Eduardo Nunez will be in line to see regular time at second base.
