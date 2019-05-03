Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Starts rehab

Pedroia (knee) went 0-for-3 for Double-A Portland in the first game of his rehab assignment on Thursday.

Pedroia started at second base and played five innings before departing. The second baseman is rehabbing his surgically repaired left knee. Building up the strength in the knee is the goal. To that end, he'll take Friday off and be back in the lineup Saturday, per Kevin Thomas of the Portland Press Herald.