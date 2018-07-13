Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Status for 2018 in limbo

Pedroia (knee) is unsure if he'll return this season, ESPN.com reports. "I'd love to play right now, but I can't. I'm going to be back for good if I let it heal. That's it. I've got to let it heal. I can't do anything about time," Pedroia said.

It was reported earlier in the week that Pedroia could return this season, but Thursday's comments give some pause. Pedroia said that he will know more about his outlook in "4 to 5 weeks," so his status will remain in limbo until mid-August in a best-case scenario. The Red Sox will continue to make do with Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez at second base in the interim.