Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still dealing with knee inflammation
Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Pedroia still has "some inflammation in the knee," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Soreness in Pedroia's surgically-repaired left knee but the 34-year-old right back on the DL just days after his return. Tests showed no structural damage, but it sounds like the Red Sox want to wait until the inflammation is fully gone before allowing Pedroia to ramp things up. This may be something that requires regular maintenance over the rest of the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return to baseball activities soon•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sent for MRI•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to DL with knee inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched with sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...