Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Still dealing with knee inflammation

Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Pedroia still has "some inflammation in the knee," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Soreness in Pedroia's surgically-repaired left knee but the 34-year-old right back on the DL just days after his return. Tests showed no structural damage, but it sounds like the Red Sox want to wait until the inflammation is fully gone before allowing Pedroia to ramp things up. This may be something that requires regular maintenance over the rest of the season.